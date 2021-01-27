Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $86,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of MS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 505,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

