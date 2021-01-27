JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $93,000 Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 404.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 271,062 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 150,241 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 2,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

