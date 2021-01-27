10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.29. 13,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,469. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -127.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average is $147.10.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $968,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,321. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

