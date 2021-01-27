Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 431,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,952. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40.

