NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.25

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 34447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

