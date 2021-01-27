Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.24. Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.32 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) Company Profile (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property located in the Bolivar region, Colombia. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.