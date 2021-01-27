Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 1-Year High at $289.99

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $289.99 and last traded at $286.58, with a volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.