Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.59

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.59 and last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 2414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,517,000.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

