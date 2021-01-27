Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) Trading Down 18.8%

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) dropped 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 257,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 419,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

About Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

