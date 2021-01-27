BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.36. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 373,871 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

