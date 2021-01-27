MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded up $18.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

