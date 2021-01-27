Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,000 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

KLAC traded down $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,500. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.97 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

