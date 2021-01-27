Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $114.31. 203,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,318. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

