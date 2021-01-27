Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.31. 203,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

