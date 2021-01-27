Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,415 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6,876.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter.

SDOG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,630. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

