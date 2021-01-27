Allworth Financial LP Buys 8,631 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.98. 33,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

