JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,640,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 176,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.51. 335,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,198,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

