POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 369.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 1,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,164. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.