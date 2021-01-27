Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. 5,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,409. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.