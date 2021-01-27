JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.81. 200,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,282. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

