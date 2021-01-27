Allworth Financial LP Purchases 59,669 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 219.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 752,307 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

