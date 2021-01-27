Allworth Financial LP Purchases 59,669 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 219.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 752,307 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.