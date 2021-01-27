Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 13,358 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $51,923,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

