Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $76.05 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,187 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $526.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

