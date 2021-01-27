Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $103.96 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 490.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Anthem worth $103,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Anthem by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.70.

ANTM stock opened at $312.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.