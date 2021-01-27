Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

