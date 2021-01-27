Hollencrest Capital Management Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

GS opened at $281.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

