Ames National Co. (ATLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 15th

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

ATLO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Scott T. Bauer purchased 2,015 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,861.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,917 shares of company stock worth $57,948. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

