GXChain Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 4% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,942,262 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

