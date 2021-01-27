Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.