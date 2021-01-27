The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

WTER traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 25,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,452. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

