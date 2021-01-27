Allworth Financial LP Purchases 7,039 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 22,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.