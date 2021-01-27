Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 268,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,023. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.