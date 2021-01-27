Islay Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,122,000 after purchasing an additional 473,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,427,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 217,108 shares during the period.

EMB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 68,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

