Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 17,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 28,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

