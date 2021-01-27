Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

