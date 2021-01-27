Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.83. 32,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

