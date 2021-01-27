Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,796 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

GE stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

