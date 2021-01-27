Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) PT at $60.36

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 3,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,823. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.