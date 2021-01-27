Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 6,217 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

