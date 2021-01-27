Diversified LLC Acquires Shares of 1,224 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VIG stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,685. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

