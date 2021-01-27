Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.