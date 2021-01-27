Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,816 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $7.23 on Wednesday, hitting $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

