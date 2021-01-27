Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $45.53 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,366 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BCE worth $45,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in BCE by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

