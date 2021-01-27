Applied Research Investments LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,269. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.23 and its 200-day moving average is $314.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.