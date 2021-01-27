Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 154 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.33. The stock had a trading volume of 635,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $149.85.

