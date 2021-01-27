SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 288,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

