Fullen Financial Group Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,190. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.