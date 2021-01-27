Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALSMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alstom (OTCMKTS: ALSMY):

1/22/2021 – Alstom was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2021 – Alstom was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2021 – Alstom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/11/2020 – Alstom was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/8/2020 – Alstom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/1/2020 – Alstom was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/1/2020 – Alstom was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 80,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

