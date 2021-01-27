Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.25. 15,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,144. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $247.33.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.