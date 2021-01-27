Eukles Asset Management Purchases 164 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,625,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

SWKS opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

